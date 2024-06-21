Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British owner of a Tenerife car rental company said the community has been “rallying around” in the search for missing teenager Jay Slater, and he has made cars available on the island for people helping with the search.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle disappeared after an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, and was last heard from when he called a friend on Monday.

It comes as the search party has begun focusing its efforts on a ravine near to where he was last heard from.

Search and rescue personnel carefully combed through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to a property he had reportedly been driven to.

Owner of Sanasty Car Hire Tenerife, Andrew Knight, 29, told the PA news agency he has made 10 cars available free of charge to help people get to the search location, and has helped the search himself.

The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous” | LEP

He said: “I was trying to work out ways I could assist and I had some cars sitting around, and I decided to go on the (Jay Slater Facebook) group and offer those cars so people who wanted to go and join the search could take the cars free of charge, just to get some people up there.

“It’s a very, very remote landscape. It’s difficult to get to, it’s about a 45-minute drive from the main area of Los Cristianos, Las Americas.”

Several cars a day have been rented out for this purpose so far, including by the uncle of Mr Slater, Mr Knight claimed, adding that some people had returned with “cuts on their legs from all the cactuses”.

Mr Knight moved to Tenerife from Liverpool 10 years ago and although he does not know the teenager, he felt compelled to help as it is in his “nature” and “just the way Tenerife is as a community”.

“It’s just very much the way the Tenerife community is when something happens like this. Everyone sort of groups together and does whatever they can,” he said.

“Especially the expat community, it does rally around a lot.

“We’ve had incidents like this before and everyone is sharing everything, everyone’s doing their part in between working, serving the tourists that are here, because it is quite busy here at the moment in general.”

He helped with the search himself for about three hours on Thursday and posted a video of his efforts for his 81,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, TheKnightStrider.

“You’re up there, it’s very thin air, you’ve got cloud around. It actually started to rain at one point, it was quite drizzly. Then 10 minutes later the sun was out and it went a little bit warmer, the weather is constantly changing,” he said.

“It does go very cold at night, especially with the thin air and the wind chill. It would be pretty cold if you were up there without jumpers and jackets and things.”

Emergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Jay was last heard on Monday morning after attempting to walk back to his accommodation when he missed a bus, after staying with people he met at the NRG music festival in Tenerife, Spain's Canary Islands. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Tenerife. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire | James Manning/PA Wire

Mr Knight said the community has banded together and he hopes that the teenager will be found.

“I think the response has been very positive, and it will continue as well. It won’t just die away or stop, they will continue to share and keep going until there is some information or answers, or until he is found,” he said.

“I’m hoping he’s going to be found alive and well. I’m hoping he is hiding out somewhere or something like that, that is the most positive outcome and just hoping that they find him alive and well. That’s the main hope.”

LEP

In a post on the Facebook page “Jay Slater Missing”, the administrator of the group Rachel Louise Harg said family and friends of Mr Slater were in a “living nightmare”.

She said: “There isn’t an update for anyone unfortunately.

“Struggling to find words at this time but all I can say is we are looking still and everyone is doing all they can.

“We are drained beyond words – I just can’t say no more, I wish I could.

“I wish this would end now, this living nightmare.

“Searches are ongoing and we remain positive.

“Thanks to you all supporting and helping we can’t thank you any more, much love.”

A fundraiser set up by Lucy Law, the last person in contact with Mr Slater, to “get Jay Slater home” has received more than £24,300 in donations.