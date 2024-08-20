This picture just about shows the garage on Ribbleton Lane and was taken from the corner of Longworth Street, Preston. Judging by the cars it was taken in the early 80This picture just about shows the garage on Ribbleton Lane and was taken from the corner of Longworth Street, Preston. Judging by the cars it was taken in the early 80
I can't believe this part of Preston is 900 years old... 15 retro pics of Preston's most ancient areas

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 09:45 BST

Potentially one of the oldest areas of the city, Preston’s Ribbleton Lane has seen some sights over the decades.

A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane, meaning that that part of the city has a history stretching back almost 900 years.

Once famed for its corner shops, it later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts, while these days its currently home to plenty of large warehouses.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics? Have a look at how it’s all changed over the years...

. Ribbleton Lane

Photo: RETRO

Shops and businesses along this stretch of Ribbleton Lane in 1990 were angry at lengthy road resurfacing works that had slashed their profits. Pictured is Pat Chadwick, manager of printer Lake Prints North West

1. Ribbleton Lane

Ribbleton Lane, looking towards the junction with Skeffington Road

2. Ribbleton Lane

A busy crossing for this man on Ribbleton Lane in 1990

3. Ribbleton Lane

All of Skeffington Road was closed off in 1982 to deal with a sink hole that had developed further up - you can just about see the fencing in the distance

4. Ribbleton Lane

