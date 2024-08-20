A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane, meaning that that part of the city has a history stretching back almost 900 years.

Once famed for its corner shops, it later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts, while these days its currently home to plenty of large warehouses.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics? Have a look at how it’s all changed over the years...

1 . Ribbleton Lane Shops and businesses along this stretch of Ribbleton Lane in 1990 were angry at lengthy road resurfacing works that had slashed their profits. Pictured is Pat Chadwick, manager of printer Lake Prints North West Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . Ribbleton Lane Ribbleton Lane, looking towards the junction with Skeffington Road Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . Ribbleton Lane A busy crossing for this man on Ribbleton Lane in 1990 Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

4 . Ribbleton Lane All of Skeffington Road was closed off in 1982 to deal with a sink hole that had developed further up - you can just about see the fencing in the distance Photo: RETRO Photo Sales