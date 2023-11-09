Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years

4 . Cricketers Arms

Located on South Meadow Lane, off Fishergate Hill, the pub took its name from its proximity to Preston's cricket ground down the road at West Cliff - and also from one of its first landlords. Cornelius Coward, who took over the pub in 1867, was a professional cricketer who not only played for Preston and Lancashire, but also for England. His younger brother Frederick was also a Lancashire player and had a spell as landlord of the Cricketers. Photo: Neil Cross