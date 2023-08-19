Millie Gribble, 6, died two days after she and two teenagers were struck by a van in Garstang Road on Tuesday (August 15).

A 59-year-old man, from Nateby, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Millie’s family said she was “funny, clever, energetic and full of life”.

In an emotional tribute, her family said: “Millie was not only an amazing little girl, she was a precious daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend but most importantly she was a priceless gift to us all.

“There are no words to describe how much Millie was loved and how her loss has affected everyone who knew her.

“In her short six years of life, she brought so much joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces.”

Friends, family and members of the public left bouquets of flowers and toys at the scene of the tragedy.

One note read: “RIP little angel. Taken too soon. God bless you, a heartbroken bus driver.”

Another said: “Millie. Taken too early but now the brightest star in the sky. Sleep well our angel.”

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy remained in hospital for treatment on Saturday (August 19).

Lancashire Police said they were continuing to appeal for information and urged any witnesses or people with dascham footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 733 of August 15.