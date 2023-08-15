Man arrested after three children hospitalised following collision ‘involving van and bus’ on A6 Garstang Road near Preston
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a van and a bus in Garstang Road at 1.15pm on Tuesday (August 15).
Three pedestrians – two girls and one boy – were taken to hospital following the collision.
One girl was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool in a “critical but stable condition”.
A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police confirmed.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road remains closed and is likely to do so for some time.
“Diversions are in place and we would ask motorists to avoid the area.”
Two fire engines attended the scene to assist paramedics with first aid treatment.
Anyone with information or footage which could police with their investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 733 of August 15.
Dashcam footage can be uploaded directly to Lancashire Police at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/public-dashcam-submission.