Girl, 6, dies after being hit by van in Barton

A six-year-old girl has sadly died after she was hit by a van earlier this week.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

Emergency services were called to Garstang Road in Barton at 1.15pm on Tuesday (August 15) after the van crashed into the girl and two other children, aged 13 and 14.

All three children were taken to hospital but tragically, the six-year-old girl died from her injuries this morning, with her devastated family by her bedside.

The two other children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 13, suffered less serious injuries but remain in hospital.

A six-year-old girl has sadly died after she was hit by a van in Garstang Road, Barton at 1.15pm on Tuesday (August 15)
A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was released under investigation while police continue to investigate how the fatal crash occured.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A little girl has very sadly lost her life as a result of this collision and my thoughts are with her loved ones.

"I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through at this time.

“Our investigation into this collision is ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information or footage to get in touch.”

If you think you can help please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 733 of August 15, 2023.