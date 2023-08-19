Emergency services were called to a crash involving a van and three pedestrians in Garstang Road at 1.15pm on Tuesday (August 15).

The pedestrians – two girls and one boy – were taken to hospital following the collision.

Tragically, six-year-old Millie Gribble, 6, died from her injuries on Thursday morning (August 17) with her devastated family by her bedside.

The other children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 13, suffered “less serious injuries” but remained in hospital for treatment on Saturday (August 19).

In an emotional tribute, Millie’s family said: “Millie was not only an amazing little girl, she was a precious daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend but most importantly she was a priceless gift to us all.

“There are no words to describe how much Millie was loved and how her loss has affected everyone who knew her”

“Millie loved spending precious time with family and friends. She had a passion for playing football, swimming, going on new adventures and was a big fan of music and YouTube.

“Millie loved her pets, her hamster Fang, her brother's cat Mia and her 14-week-old puppy Duke, her little sidekick.

“Millie had so many great qualities; she was kind, caring, funny, clever, energetic and full of life.

“Millie loved being part of a big family and talked about having her own family one day. Millie wanted to be a police officer when she grew up so she could help and support those people who needed it.

“In her short six years of life she brought so much joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces. We will always cherish the memories we have with Millie for the rest of our lives.

“Whenever Millie entered a room she would never fail to light it up like she did with all our hearts.

“Millie never failed to make us laugh and smile with her mischievous antics and adorable sense of humour”

“Millie was such a happy little girl who will be eternally missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

“Millie you may be gone Sweetheart but you will never be forgotten. We hope you are flying with the angels in peace.

“Love you always with all our hearts. Mummy and Daddy XXXX”

A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police confirmed.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.