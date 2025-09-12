Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old boy who found dead on his family’s Lancashire farm the day after he was reported missing to police.

William Pedley, known as Will, went missing on August 27 and was sadly found just a day later on his family's farm in Barbon near Carnforth.

His parents Richard and Jess, described the teenager’s passing as leaving ‘a huge void’.

In his memory, his family will auction Will’s prize-winning gimmer lamb at Hawes auction mart on Monday September 15.

William Pedley. Photo: Cumbria Police.

Paying tribute, a statement from his devastated family said: “William John Pedley. We struggle to find words.

“William was our beloved son.

“He was a much loved big brother to his brother and sister, an adored nephew, a cousin and a good friend to many.

“His passing leaves a huge void in our lives and to all he made smile in his 15 wonderful years but he will be with us forever in our hearts.”

The money raised from the sale will go towards raising vital funds for national suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

If you need support, know you are not alone and reach out to the Samaritans on 116 123.