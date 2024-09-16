Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a Longton man described as ‘larger than life’ by those who knew him have paid tribute to him ahead of his funeral this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

74-year-old Alfred William Smith, known as Bill Smith by everyone, passed away peacefully in hospital on September 4.

Originally born in Preston, Billy spent much of his life in Longton, where he called Kitty's Farm home, and he was a well known figure in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father of two and grandfather of two was no stranger to hard work according to his family, “taking milk, bailing straw in the early years and going on to run a successful haulage business with a few men and his well-known Volvos wagons.”

A well known Longton man Bill Smith will arrive at his own funeral in a lorry this week. | submit

Affectionally known as ‘Buckethead’ by the community, Bill would often drive as fast as possible through the village - “always in a rush to do another load of muck, you had to move out the way because he wouldn’t”, says his daugher Gemma.

Bill was also particularly famed for his unusual habit of collecting the cow manure that other people wanted removing!

In acknoweldgement of his successful haulage career, Billy will be taken to his funeral at St Andrew's Church, Longton on Wednesday in a lorry, which will go through the village first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement sent to the Post, Gemma said: “Billy was a man whose daughters meant everything to him. No matter what life threw at him, he cracked on. As his health began to decline in his 60s, Billy showed the same strength he had all his life. He carried on even though he was in immense pain.

“Billy has left us, but his work ethic, strength, and the memories we have will remain with us forever. He leaves behind a legacy and is now reunited with Sarah [his eldest daughter] and his great friend Keith.

“Rest in peace, Billy Smith. You were loved, and you will never be forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Community comes together to support Leyland family who lost everything in fire

Those who knew Bill are invited to attend his funeral this Wednesday with the service starting at 12.30 p.m.

A committal at West Lancashire Crematorium will then take place afterwards.

Gemma added: “Thank you for the cards, the messages and flowers. I've been overwhelmed by them all and I’m proud to have had a dad that obviously meant so much to the community.”

Bill’s family have asked for flowers only but monetary donations, if desired, can be sent to Diabetes UK and the Church c/o the family.