Community comes together to support Leyland family who lost everything in fire

A Preston man who has launched a campaign to help a Leyland family who lost everything in a house fire says he is “overwhelmed” by the community’s response.

The Williams family lost ‘everything’ in a blaze which tore through their bungalow in Merlin Grove, Leyland last Wednesday - only escaping ‘seven seconds before the explosion’ with the clothes on their backs.

After hearing their story, 34-year-old Michael McGuiness from Preston set up a Facebook appeal to help the family get back on their feet and he says it’s “crazy” how many people have donated items.

Preston man Michael McGuiness (left) has been helping the Williams family after their devastating house fire. | submit

Michael, an aluminium fabricator for Lancashire Double Glazing, explained: “I’ve done a lot of fundraising before- about three years ago I started collecting Easter Eggs for kids in hospital and then I started doing the same at Christmas alongside my friend Byron Highton.

“He’s injured at the moment but he got in touch with me about the Williams family and asked if I could step in, which I did. I put it on Facebook asking if everybody could get together as a community to help this family out.

“It’s a really, really sad story. They’ve lost everything. They have a young lad with Down Syndrome, and there’s also a one and two year old but they’ve now got literally nothing, the whole house was engulfed, it’s awful. I messaged [the dad] Neil and asked if I could help them out and the response from the community has then been crazy.”

Michael, who also sells cars in his free time, posted a variety of appeals on his page ‘MB Cars’ and people from all over Lancashire have been in touch offering items, from a new sofa, fridge/freezer and dishwasher to TVs and an Xbox to heaps of toys for the kids.

One generous lady has also donated a storage space - a full size garage - for the items whilst Brekkie And Beyond Cafe habe donated a van for Michael to use to collect the items and to deliver them at the Williams’ family’s new home, which they hope to get the keys to in three weeks.

Michael has been driving all over Lancashire collecting donated items from kind individuals. | submit

Michael said: “Even people who have nothing themselves have been giving items, it’s been so lovely.

“I didn't stop all day yesterday, I’ve met so many people. When I go around to people’s houses, they all invite me in for a cup of tea and their kids are all offering their own toys for the family.

“It’s very heartwarming, I’ve been so touched by everyone.”

Although the response to the Facebook appeal has been amazing, Michael says there are still more things needed and asks for others to reach out if they can help.

Michael said: “We’re still desperate for clothing - especially XL men’s clothes for the young man with Down Syndrome - as well as bedroom furniture. We have a bed already but things like rugs and wall decorations would be great. If anyone has anything they think could help the family then please do get in touch.”

To donate to Michael’s appeal for the William’s family, message him on Facebook at MB Cars.