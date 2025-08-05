Could Tyson Fury save Morecambe FC as his local team nears extinction

With Morecambe F.C.’s future in very serious doubt, all eyes are on the town’s most famous resident... Tyson Fury.

Champion boxer Tyson Fury has lived in Morecambe for 17 years now and often speaks of how much he loves the town that he, wife Paris, and their seven children, call home.

Another shining star in the Morecambe jewels is however Morecambe F.C., the town’s football club first founded over 100 years ago in 1920.

The Shrimps currently face the immiment prospect of extinction due to a worsening finanial crisis in which owners Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments have failed to secure a takeover deal.

The club has been suspended from the National League and staff wages have been unpaid in full for a second consecutive month.

Morecambe fans are therefore in desperate need of a saviour and top of their wish list seems to be their famous neighbour, Tyson, who is reportedly worth £170 million.

Talk of Tyson buying Morecambe F.C. has been going around long before the club’s latest crisis- for instance when he announced his retirement back in Janaury, Gambling.com had odds that Tyson would buy the club down as 20/1.

In fact, the self proclaimed Gypsky King told talkSPORT three years ago: “I'm thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they're in League One at the moment

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them. Basically throw it at them and keep them going up.

“I've been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club. I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym. So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner.”

That purchase never came to fruition however and times running out if Tyson ever wishes it to...

What have fans been saying?

Various football fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the sports star, for example:

@eyesareopn78: “Come on @Tyson_Fury, you big dosser! Time to put your money where your mouth is and save Morecambe Football Club. Be the champ the Shrimps need!

“#SaveMorecambeFC”

@ToonNUFCMags: “Anyone else think its an absolute disgrace that Tyson Fury uses Morecambe's stadium to keep fit, says Morecambe is the best place on earth but yet won't save the local football club from going bust?

“Such a shame. #morecambefc”

@DannyGardner8: “Tyson fury watching Morecambe football club go bust while training at his gym from the ground daily is genuinely mental

“save your local club”

Other’s have been much more forgiving of the Morecambe legend’s silence on the matter:

@Hoops1791: “Why do people assume that Tyson Fury has an obligation to save Morecambe? I get where they’re coming from, but some are acting like he HAS to simply because he’s from there

‘WHUFCGeezer: “Dont like the way sections of media 'going after' Tyson Fury for choosing not to invest/save Morecambe just because he lives locally and has the money.

“Lazy lazy journalism.”

What has Tyson said?

Tyson has so far remained silent on the matter, despite being as active as ever online.

Among the midst of the media storm surrounding himself and Morecambe F.C, he even posted a video of himself chatting about the town this morning.

In the video Tyson says: “Another day in the ghetto, another walk in the bay.

“Storm is brewing, the clouds are dirty, full of water, middle of the summer, it’s s*** weather. We’re recovering from a storm here in Morecambe.

“I’m on the front, having a little stroll down the promenade, putting a little bit of graft in because anything’s better than nothing as we all know.”

We have approached both Tyson Fury and his management team for comment.

