27 photos inside Tyson Fury’s Lancashire mansion as it goes on the market

Lancashire boxerTyson Fury has recently put one of his seaside mansions on the market for £800,000.

The family house in Hest Bank, Morecambe sits in a 'prime' spot and offers 'panoramic coastal views' according to the listing.

The fancy home boasts a spacious garage, an 'elegant' staircase hall and a dining kitchen which opens into a conservatory.

Its white marble-style bathroom walls, diamond-spotted carpet and dining chairs with door knockers add to the property's quirky style.

For those who like waking up to a view, the main bedroom in the mansion includes a private balcony and an ensuite shower room.

Rightmove records show the three-bath detached property, which is described as 'highly accessible by both road and rail', was bought for £480,000 in 2015 and is now listed for £800,000.

The house remained in Tyson Fury’s property portfolio well after the boxer and his wife Paris moved into a larger home near Westgate, Morecambe.

Describing the property, the listing says the property is 'strongly recommended to discerning purchasers'.

'As an impressive period house of quality with modern appointments, it is ideal as a modern family home or for a professional couple looking to embrace the additional space, work from home or entertain,' it adds.

The listing says: 'Off the first floor landing is a principal bedroom with private balcony and ensuite shower room, second double bedroom with en suite cloakroom, two further double bedrooms, nursery/dressing room/office, luxury house bathroom and above the garage, double bedroom five/games room.

'Enclosed, neatly kept and private gardens surround the property with a large seating terrace commanding fine views, lawns to the front and rear, and a private driveway offering off-street parking for two or three cars.

'The location is highly accessible by both road and rail, there are great walks, good schools and access to fabulous open countryside nearby.'

Adding: 'To the front of the property, with an enviable west facing position to make the most of the bay views and fabulous sunsets, is a seating terrace spanning the full width of the property.

'It’s a generous area with plenty of room to set up a couple of arrangements of garden furniture.'