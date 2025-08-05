Morecambe v Barnet. The first game as a Football League club for the Shrimps.

Bury FC have expressed sympathy to Morecambe fans, who face the prospect of their 105-year-old club shutting down as a result of their financial situation, with beleaguered owner Jason Whittingham's failure to sell the club leading to suspension from the National League.

Bury, who were themselves expelled from the English Football League having failed in their bid to secure a buyer in 2019, also invited Shrimps fans to their home match against Newcastle Town at Gigg Lane for free as a gesture of solidarity.

“To our friends at Morecambe FC,” reads a statement on Bury FC’s website. “We at Bury Football Club have watched with great sympathy and understanding as you navigate uncertain times. As a club that knows all too well what it feels like to face challenges off the pitch, we want you to know: you are not alone.

“As a gesture of solidarity and footballing friendship, we invite all Morecambe supporters to join us at Gigg Lane on Saturday, 9th August, for our home match,” it continued. “Whether you’re in need of a temporary football fix, a place to feel connected, or simply want to enjoy a matchday with fellow fans who understand—our gates and hearts are open to you.

“Show your Morecambe FC season ticket or wear your Morecambe FC badge with pride at our turnstiles for FREE entry to our Northern Premier League West home opener against Newcastle Town on Saturday 9th August 2025.

“Wear your colours. Bring your voices. You’ll be warmly welcomed as part of our football family.”

Morecambe, who play in the National League, are on the brink of going out of business as a proposed takeover deal continues to flounder, with government officials, club stalwarts, and first team squad members all calling for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Despite repeated promises of a takeover deal approaching a successful conclusion, current owner Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments remain in situ, with an already-concerning situation reaching breaking point as the Shrimps were suspended from the National League, staff wages were unpaid in full for a second consecutive month, and a proposed takeover by sports investment company Panjab Warriors failed to reach completion.