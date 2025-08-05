National League club Morecambe are on the brink of going out of business as a proposed takeover deal continues to flounder.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government officials, a club stalwart and a popular member of the first team squad have all called for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis at Morecambe as the National League club edge closer to extinction.

Despite repeated promises of a takeover deal approaching a successful conclusion, current owner Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments remain in situ. An already concerning situation has reached breaking point over the last month as the Shrimps were suspended from the National League, staff wages were unpaid in full for a second consecutive month and a proposed takeover by sports investment company Panjab Warriors failed to reach completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the controversial Whittingham had claimed a separate takeover bid led by an individual named Jonny Cato was in the works, no such deal has come to fruition. That led the Panjab Warriors and the Minority Shareholders Action Group to issue a damning joint-statement last week confirming Whittingham’s hesitance to complete any takeover deal had led Morecambe to brink of going out of business after 105 years in existence.

The statement, which was released late last week, revealed the club’s academy was to ‘cease operations’ and that all football operations would be ended when the club’s doors would be locked on Monday with a direct warning to Whittingham that ‘the club will rapidly disintegrate’ if he does not sign a deal with the Panjab Warriors, who were said to be ‘ready and have reached out daily to complete this acquisition’.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has also attempted to make communication with the current Morecambe owner as she pleaded with Whittingham to ‘give the club a chance of a brighter future’ by completing a sale as swiftly as possible.

In a letter sent directly to current Shrimps owner Whittingham and the Bond Group Investments, Nandy said: "I am writing to you to express my deep concern at the serious and worsening situation at Morecambe Football Club," said the letter. The uncertainty and misery now facing this proud club, its fans, players, staff and the local community is heartbreaking to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As someone who has seen my own club, Wigan Athletic, in financial crisis not once, but twice, I know the agony that the supporters of this century old institution will be going through - watching on and feeling powerless with their beloved club’s destiny in the hands of others.

"As you know, we have been working at pace over the past year to put fans back at the heart of the game they love. That is why we passed the Football Governance Act to introduce an Independent Football Regulator. When it is fully operational the regulator will work to prevent situations like that at Morecambe arising in the future, giving fans somewhere to turn to in times of crisis.

Custodians

Presenter and former footballer Gary Neville and Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport take part in a Football League panel during a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference 2024 at ACC Liverpool on Monday. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Nandy continued: "However, we are dealing in the here and now and the regulator will not be up and running in time to help Morecambe today. It is therefore imperative that you act to help save the club and get round the table to do so. While I appreciate that this is ultimately a decision for you as owner, I implore you to find a solution to the club's current circumstance as quickly as possible.

"I have seen first hand the work of the Shrimps Trust, who have done so much for the club in its time of need as well as the club’s board and the local MP, Lizzi Collinge, who have worked tirelessly to try and save this club during this agonising time. It is the government’s firm view that owners need to act as the custodians of their clubs. It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now. I call on you to effect a sale to a suitable owner, and give the club a chance of a brighter future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term supporter delivers emotional message

Getty Images

Les Dewhirst has become a familiar figure with Morecambe throughout the decades after serving as the club’s kitman for the last 30 years.

Like many lifelong supporters, there is frustration and major emotion over the Shrimps’ plight as they teeter on the brink of going out of business. But for Dewhirst, the impact of the club’s current crisis goes way beyond simply football matters.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "Morecambe used to be fantastic in its heyday. It had everything from small zoos to fairgrounds to theatres and piers. We've not got much of that now, but it's still a cracking place and football is such a big part of it.

"I met my wife at the football. We were second-timers and our kids have grown up coming to this ground together. Strangers stop me in the street and say 'hiya Les' and it feels good. I don't know all the names of the people who come here, but I know all the faces. We all come here for the same reason - because we care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key player confirms ‘most difficult’ decision

Midfielder Tom White has announced his departure from Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

Midfielder Tom White has confirmed he has taken an emotional decision to leave Morecambe and described the club’s plight as a ‘catastrophic failure and a failure caused by negligence, arrogance and a lack of knowledge’.

The 28-year-old was one of a whole host of signings to be made last summer and he went on to make 40 appearances in all competitions during a season that was played out amongst increasing concern over the Shrimps’ future. With relegation into the National League confirmed earlier this year, more serious matters have been pressing as current owner Whittingham failed to conclude a deal despite major interest from elsewhere.

White, who has become a popular figure at the club over the last 12 months, has now confirmed his career will take him to pastures new after he revealed his decision to depart Morecambe on Tuesday.

In a statement released via social media, the former Blackburn Rovers and Gateshead midfielder said: ”I’ve had to make the most difficult decision of my career and I have decided to depart for reasons that should never occur in football. What has happened to Morecambe, Bury, Macclesfield, and many other clubs is a catastrophic failure and a failure caused by negligence, arrogance and a lack of knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the gaffer and Danny [Grainger], to my team-mates, staff behind the scenes and the fans, the solidarity, heart and empathy you've all shown to one another, while trying to find positives in the most horrific situation, will stick with me forever. Morecambe Football Club is special; I’m aware that I’m at risk of using all the clichés under the sun. I can’t put into words how much you have all impacted my life and restored my faith in how I see the game.

“I’ve never played the sport for money or status, I play it to be able to represent my family and the people of the club. And I could not have picked a better set of people to represent. This institution needs to survive, and I’m praying it does. Keep fighting and hopefully I will see you all soon.”