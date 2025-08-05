Morecambe are edging closer to going out of business as the Panjab Warriors continue to be frustrated in their attempts to complete a takeover.

The crisis that has pushed Morecambe to the brink of going out of existence has been described as shameful by one EFL chairman.

The Shrimps have been pushed to the precipice as attempts to conclude a takeover deal by investment group Panjab Warriors have been stalled by current owner Jason Whittingham and the Bond Group. As a result, the current custodians of the crisis club have been issued with pleas from government officials, current players, long-serving members of the club and the wider football community to conclude a deal as quickly as possible and ensure the club’s 105-year existence continues for decades to come.

As it stands, Morecambe have been suspended from the National League following relegation from League Two last season and staff across all levels of the club have gone unpaid for a second consecutive month. Despite Whittingham claiming a separate takeover bid by a consortium led by an individual named Jonny Cato, no such deal reached conclusion and the Panjab Warriors have continued to push for their own bid to take control in recent days as a breaking point was rapidly approached.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has added his name to a long list of key figures within the game to question why a rescue bid has not yet reached a successful end and described the ongoing situation as ‘shameful’.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Hard Truth Podcast, the Posh chairman said: “It’s messy and I don’t know why it’s gone on this long and messy. I don’t know what the guy (Whittingham) is waiting for and the National League won’t let them play. I don’t know what the criteria is but that’s gutting as well because you know when that starts happening, you’re going to lose your place, you’re in peril and you’re going down the Bury route.

“We saw that happen and meltdown in periods of time. A lot of people want to buy football clubs, I don’t know why it’s difficult to sell Morecambe, I don’t know why a deal hasn’t been done, I don’t know if he owns the stadium, I haven’t dug into it enough. I haven’t looked into it enough because really, he should have got all of his money back and a profit because everybody around the world wants to buy a football club.”

Shameful

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry

He continued: “Every other week I’ve got people trying to buy my football club. That’s the explosion with interest from North America, the UAE, so I will say a prayer for Morecambe fans and I think we as an EFL and the National League, we have to do everything to help and make sure they do not go out of business so we don’t have another Bury. That should have been the last club to go through that, it’s not embarrassing for our industry or as a league, but it’s shameful that this stuff is still happening.”