These were the most read stories in May
1. Freddie update...
Preston born star Freddie Flintoff smiled in new photos released followung from his Top Gear crash injuries. The photos of Freddie were captured ahead of an English Cricket Team’s nets training session at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff | submit
2. Moana doing well...
A emaciated pocket bully who was found in Preston with cropped ears was reported to be doing ‘fabulous’ at the RSPCA in Preston and has also put on some weight. Moana was found in Moor Nook Park and taken to the RSPCA extremely emaciated and in poor condition. | submit
3. They are nice places...
19 areas of Lancashire that were the named the nicest place to buy a home were revealed. Was you town or village included? | submit
4. Grot spots...
Readers called for action to clean up the grottiest parts of Lancashire - including spots in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn | submit
