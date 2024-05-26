Moor Park was awash with vibrant colour, DJs and thousands of visitors in celebration and recognition of the Caribbean community in Preston.

The event was born out of the 1972 Preston Guild Community procession and intended as an annual cultural celebration featuring both a processional element and a park-based celebration for locals and visitors alike.

Fifty years on, and Moor Park once again came alive with the sounds, tastes and colours of the Caribbean during the three-day family fun day.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

1 . Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations 47 pictures as rain fails to dampen the party as hundreds turn out for Preston’s 50th Caribbean Carnival birthday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard/Canva Photo Sales

2 . Preston Caribbean Festival's 50th birthday celebrations A Parade goes through the streets of Preston as part of the Preston Caribbean Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations Enertaining the crowds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations The event was held over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales