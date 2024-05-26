47 pictures as rain fails to dampen the party as hundreds turn out for Preston’s 50th Caribbean Carnival birthday

By Emma Downey
Published 26th May 2024, 17:59 BST
The rain failed to dampen Preston's spirits as it celebrated its 50th Caribbean Carnival with a three-day bank holiday extravaganza.

Moor Park was awash with vibrant colour, DJs and thousands of visitors in celebration and recognition of the Caribbean community in Preston.

The event was born out of the 1972 Preston Guild Community procession and intended as an annual cultural celebration featuring both a processional element and a park-based celebration for locals and visitors alike.

Fifty years on, and Moor Park once again came alive with the sounds, tastes and colours of the Caribbean during the three-day family fun day.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

47 pictures as rain fails to dampen the party as hundreds turn out for Preston’s 50th Caribbean Carnival birthday.

1. Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations

47 pictures as rain fails to dampen the party as hundreds turn out for Preston’s 50th Caribbean Carnival birthday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard/Canva

Photo Sales
A Parade goes through the streets of Preston as part of the Preston Caribbean Festival.

2. Preston Caribbean Festival's 50th birthday celebrations

A Parade goes through the streets of Preston as part of the Preston Caribbean Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Enertaining the crowds.

3. Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations

Enertaining the crowds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The event was held over the bank holiday weekend.

4. Preston Caribbean Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations

The event was held over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonCaribbean