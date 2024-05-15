The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and Lancashire is no stranger to grotty areas.

Many residents in these Lancashire towns and cities have become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets so have begun calling for action.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the grottiest parts of Lancashire - including spots in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn:

1 . Preston Docks Car Park Preston Docks Car Park, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN Photo Sales