The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and Lancashire is no stranger to grotty areas.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Many residents in these Lancashire towns and cities have become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets so have begun calling for action.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 21 of the grottiest parts of Lancashire - including spots in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.