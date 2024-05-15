Take a look at 21 of the grottiest parts of Lancashire - including spots in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn

By Sam Quine
Published 15th May 2024, 17:52 BST

Are there spots in your area that need cleaning up? Readers have called for action in these parts of Lancashire.

The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and Lancashire is no stranger to grotty areas.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Many residents in these Lancashire towns and cities have become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets so have begun calling for action.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the grottiest parts of Lancashire - including spots in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn:

Preston Docks Car Park, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN

1. Preston Docks Car Park

Preston Docks Car Park, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN

Photo Sales
Frenchwood Park, Preston PR1 4LX

2. Frenchwood Park

Frenchwood Park, Preston PR1 4LX

Photo Sales
Blackburn Town Centre, Blackburn

3. Blackburn Town Centre

Blackburn Town Centre, Blackburn

Photo Sales
Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT

4. Avenham Park

Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonChorleyBlackburnLitterRubbish

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.