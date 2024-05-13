Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘We wanted to share with our wonderful supporters on how our beautiful Moana has been doing’.

A emaciated pocket bully who was found in Preston with cropped ears is doing ‘fabulous’ at the RSPCA in Preston and has also put on some weight.

Pocket bully Moana who was found in Preston emaciated and with cropped ears is doing ‘fabulous’ at the RSPCA in Preston.

The young brown-coloured dog who has been named Moana was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook in February.

Pictures of Moana when she first arrived at the RSPCA and now.

Providing an update on their Facebook page, alongside some before and after pictures, a spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston & District Branch said: “We wanted to share with our wonderful supporters on how our beautiful Moana has been doing since arriving at the centre in February.

“Moana was found in Moor Nook Park and brought to us extremely emaciated and in poor condition.

“Since arriving Moana has spent some time in foster to help build up her weight and she is doing fabulous.”

Since arriving Moana has spent some time in foster to help build up her weight and is doing fabulous.

The spokesperson added that she was slowly reaching her ideal body condition and was also working on some training to get her ready for finding her forever home.

“We wanted to thank you each and everyone that helped donate food and jumpers to Moana when she arrived as well as your continued support.