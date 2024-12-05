A dedicated team of knitters have raising an epic amount of cash for Derian House Children’s Hospice - and it’s all to do with Terry’s Chocolate Oranges.

The team have created themed covers for the chocolates, which sell for £3 each. Over the past two years, they’ve raised an incredible £20,000 for the Chorley-based charity - enough to send 20 families on a free holiday, or to pay for the running of the hospice hydrotherapy pool for more than half the year.

Every year, the charity puts out an appeal for donations of Chocolate Oranges while the knitters get to work - creating unique chocolate orange covers with a variety of themes. From knitted reindeer and snowmen for Christmas, pumpkins and ghosts for Halloween, and spring chicks and bunnies for Easter – there are no limits to the imagination of Derian House’s nifty knitters when it comes to weird and wonderful patterns.

Since 2022, the Terry’s Chocolate Oranges and their creative covers have raised £20,152 for the care of Derian House’s 400 babies, children and young people – more than 6,666 knitted covers.

“Derian House is local to me and I know how little government funding the charity gets, so I try to help when I can,” said dedicated Derian House knitter, Christine Leavesley, 68, of Charnock Richard. “My grandma taught me to knit and crochet, and I’ve made lots of blankets and scarves in my time, so it’s no problem for me to knit some chocolate orange covers to help out. I just do it while I’m watching TV, it stops me from falling asleep and snoring!

“I use all sorts of knitting and crochet patterns. Some I find on the internet, but some, like the polar bear and the sprout, I sort of mix and match and try to figure out how to make them work. The witch’s hat for instance is actually a pattern for a Christmas tree with a brim that I made up. I know that Derian is a lifeline for the families who need it, which is why I think it’s important for the community to help out in any way we can.”

We need more chocolate oranges

Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “For the past two years we have been overwhelmed by our generous supporters who always make sure we have plenty of Chocolate Oranges - and plenty of colourful knitted covers. But with Christmas fast approaching, we always need more! Any donations from now until December will be gratefully received.

“Care is free to families at Derian House, but it will cost £6million to run the hospice this year. We rely on our kind-hearted supporters to raise 70p in every £1 as we only receive a small amount of funding from the government.”

Derian House’s Terry’s Chocolate Oranges sell for £3 each and can be bought at Derian House Children’s Hospice. Based in Chorley, Lancashire, the hospice cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, helping them to make the most of every moment. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk