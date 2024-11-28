The Derian House Children’s Hospice annual Jingle All The Way Santa Walk took place for its eighth edition earlier this month, raising an impressive £40,000.
More than 1,400 participants broke out their Santa suits to spread joy and cheer as they took on the 15-mile walk from Chorley town centre to the top of Rivington Pike and back.
Take a look at our fantastic gallery below:
1. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk
With a spectacular turnout, the event was supported by Lancashire Isuzu dealer, Chorley Group, who provided capable D-Max pick-ups to support the logistical operations of the walk. | Steve Salmon Photgraphy
2. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk
Derian House cares for more than 400 babies, children, and young people, offering 24/7 support for them and their families. | Steve Salmon Photography
3. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk
With operating costs totalling £6 million a year, charity events such as the Jingle All The Way Santa Walk help raise critical funding and awareness. | Steve Salmon photography
4. Jingle all the Way Charity Walk
Ambassador for Derian House Children’s Hospice, Neil Hailwood, founded Jingle All The Way in 2012 in memory of his close friend’s son who tragically passed away at a young age. | Steve Salmon Photography
