New therapy dog needed to to bring cuddles and smiles to sick children at Derian House

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 18:37 BST

Must be friendly, cuddly, and calm are the three traits needed in a new therapy dog for a children’s hospice.

The search is on to find a new four-legged volunteer to bring cuddles and smiles to children and young people at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Derian House Children's Hospice are on the lookout for a new therapy dog.
Derian House Children's Hospice are on the lookout for a new therapy dog. | UGC

The loveable pooch will join a team of volunteers after the retirement of therapy pup Tallulah the Labradoodle.

The loveable pooch will join a team of volunteers after the retirement of therapy pup Tallulah the Labradoodle, pictured with owners Clare and Steve.
The loveable pooch will join a team of volunteers after the retirement of therapy pup Tallulah the Labradoodle, pictured with owners Clare and Steve. | UGC

The new Pets as Therapy (PAT) dog will join Shuna the German shorthaired pointer in visiting the hospice to provide physical, emotional, and social support for its families for just a couple of hours each week.

The benefits of having a therapy dog have been well-documented, with studies showing stroking a pet can reduce stress and bring a calming effect.

At the hospice, children love to stroke the dogs’ soft ears, and can even take them for walks around the hospice corridors.

Shuna, a certified Pets as Therapy (PAT) dog, has been visiting Derian House with her owners Linda and Phil Martlew for six years.

UGC
UGC | UGC

Linda said: “Shuna loves coming to Derian House. She always gets a lot of cuddles and strokes, and the children and young people love her.”

Frances Lees, Volunteer Services Coordinator at Derian House, said: “We’re on the hunt for our new therapy pup – does your dog have what it takes?

“A simple cuddle or a wagging tail can bring a smile to a child’s face, and we’re hoping to find a dog who’s ready to join our team of incredible volunteers to help make a real difference.”

Pets and their owners must register and receive full certification from the Pets as Therapy (PAT) charity which they can be found HERE.

To fins out more and to apply for the therapy dog role click HERE.

