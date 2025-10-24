One of the biggest Diwali celebrations is coming to Preston.

On Saturday, November 8, Imperial Banqueting, located at St Mary's Street, North, will play host to a Diwali festival of lights celebration for anyone who wishes to attend.

A Diwali festival of lights event will be held on Saturday, November 8, at Imperial Banqueting in Preston and anyone can attend. | Pexels

Shubh Deepawali (Diwali), Deepawali or Diwali is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated around the world.

The five-day holiday is often called the “Festival of Lights” because “Diwali” is derived from the Sanskrit name “Deepawali,” which means “row/garland of deeps (diyas/candles)”, but the significance of the festival goes beyond just lights.

One of the most popular historical events associated with Diwali is the return of Bhagavān Shri Rāma and Devi Sitā to Ayodhyā (city in India) after 14 years ofexile and a momentous battle of good over evil with Rāvana.

For over a billion Hindus around the world, Diwali is an important time of connecting with the Divine, celebrating knowledge, expressing gratitude for life and all that we have been given, spending time with loved ones, eating and sharing food, performing charity and celebrating with fireworks.

Dr. Munish Batra is the key person organising the event, with all proceeds going towards NHS Baby Beat Charity.

If you would like to make a booking, you can contact Imperial Banqueting for more information.