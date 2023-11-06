Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard will play host to a Hindu festival commencing this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular Diwali Party - Festival of Lights Celebration will take place this Saturday (November 11) and everyone is invited! This engaging cultural event offers a chance to socialise and embrace the vibrant traditions of Diwali.

What is Diwali?

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, and for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spectacular Diwali Party - Festival of Lights Celebration will take place this Saturday at the Park Hall Hotel, Charnock Richard

When is Diwali 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is usually some time between October and November, with the date changing each year.

This year Diwali takes place over five days from 10 November to 14 November with the main day of celebration on Sunday, November 12.

Where does the name Diwali come from?

Diwali, the festival of lights, marks the time when millions across the world celebrate the triumph of good over evil with beautiful rituals such as festive lights, fireworks. sweet delicacies and family gatherings, and will run over five days

The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps".

Houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps called diyas. People also enjoy fireworks and sweets too, so it's really popular with children.

How do people celebrate Diwali?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the ways people celebrate Diwali is by decorating their homes with colourful rangoli designs, lighting diyas or displaying lights around the house.

Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, holds profound cultural and spiritual significance in Hinduism and various other cultures

Many people clean their homes, and buy gold or silver items for luck and good fortune. People also celebrate by lighting fireworks or sparklers.

Diwali is also a time for prayers and people also leave offerings to gods and goddesses - like Lakshmi the Hindu goddess of wealth - for good luck.

The magical Diwali celebration at Park Hall Hotel is set to be an unforgettable experience, immersing attendees in the rich tapestry of traditions, delicious cuisine and lively atmosphere that Diwali is renowned for such as dazzling fireworks and exciting dance performances from Desi Nach – an award-winning Bollywood dance group and LIVE music courtesy of the talented Demin Devassy and friends plus traditional dhol players drumming up the party atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This celebration also marks a symbolic rebirth for Park Hall Hotel, recently acquired by Brilliant

Hotels Collection. Extensive renovations have taken place to restore the hotel to its former glory, with the Diwali Party serving as a joyful prelude to its reopening.