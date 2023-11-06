Diwali Festival of Lights 2023 to be held at newly refurbished Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spectacular Diwali Party - Festival of Lights Celebration will take place this Saturday (November 11) and everyone is invited! This engaging cultural event offers a chance to socialise and embrace the vibrant traditions of Diwali.
What is Diwali?
Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, and for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations.
When is Diwali 2023?
The festival is usually some time between October and November, with the date changing each year.
This year Diwali takes place over five days from 10 November to 14 November with the main day of celebration on Sunday, November 12.
Where does the name Diwali come from?
The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps".
Houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps called diyas. People also enjoy fireworks and sweets too, so it's really popular with children.
How do people celebrate Diwali?
One of the ways people celebrate Diwali is by decorating their homes with colourful rangoli designs, lighting diyas or displaying lights around the house.
Many people clean their homes, and buy gold or silver items for luck and good fortune. People also celebrate by lighting fireworks or sparklers.
Diwali is also a time for prayers and people also leave offerings to gods and goddesses - like Lakshmi the Hindu goddess of wealth - for good luck.
The magical Diwali celebration at Park Hall Hotel is set to be an unforgettable experience, immersing attendees in the rich tapestry of traditions, delicious cuisine and lively atmosphere that Diwali is renowned for such as dazzling fireworks and exciting dance performances from Desi Nach – an award-winning Bollywood dance group and LIVE music courtesy of the talented Demin Devassy and friends plus traditional dhol players drumming up the party atmosphere.
This celebration also marks a symbolic rebirth for Park Hall Hotel, recently acquired by Brilliant
Hotels Collection. Extensive renovations have taken place to restore the hotel to its former glory, with the Diwali Party serving as a joyful prelude to its reopening.