Proposals for a massive new 1,500 home development in North-East Blackburn have taken a big step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An updated blueprint for the ambitious housing scheme has been prepared and published. Now Blackburn with Darwen Council is inviting residents are being invited to have their final say on the draft masterplan.

The 241 acres of land off Brownhill Drive was identified for up to 1,500 new homes in the authority’s Local Plan running up to 2037 which was adopted in early 2024. The latest version of the £1million masterplan for the site expands on this and includes proposals for:

- a mix of privately-owned and affordable new homes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- a new community hub which will include a new health facility and make provision for an assisted living/extra care facility and retail uses subject to demand;

- keeping and enhancing existing playing fields

- and the extension of a local bus route connecting to the proposed new development.

The masterplan for NE Blackburn | BwD/LDR

It covers land bounded by the A6119 (Brownhill Drive) to the west and includes land between Belvedere/East Lancs Road to the north, Whalley Old Road to the south, and up to the borough boundary in the east.

Development will be spread over 20 years in several phases with building work hoped to start next year. The site is in the ownership of eight different landowners including the council which possesses 45 per cent of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jones, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s growth programme director, said: “This proposed development in North-East Blackburn has the potential to be the biggest new housing site in our borough. The land has been earmarked for new homes for many years now and has been included in our Local Plan, which sets out how we will meet our housing needs over the next decade or so while also carefully planning the infrastructure needed.

“Given the scale of the proposals – which would be a long-term plan with development expected to span the next 20 years or so – we have undertaken extensive public consultation: first as part of the Local Plan, then by offering options for the masterplan, and now this final round with updated proposals from the draft masterplan.

“We have to be able to deliver new homes in our borough to meet the demand being forecast over the coming years, and we want to do this in a managed way which helps protect and strengthen our communities. As a borough, we’re in a strong position as we have an agreed Local Plan that sets out a blueprint for future development. It’s been painstakingly developed by experts and thoroughly reviewed by a government planning inspector.“For the land in North-East Blackburn, a huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to see how the 100-hectare site could be developed.

“We’re now at a stage where we can share a summary of the draft masterplan proposals, which will help inform any future planning applications which come forward on the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roe Lee ward’s Cllr Sajid Ali, growth spokesman for the 4Bwd opposition group, said: “I support this as we are in desperate need of housing in the borough. Saying this there is a need of all new infrastructure which should provide doctor’s, dentist and other essential services within the new build. Social housing must be included.”

When the initial masterplan was approved in February last year Conservative planning and growth spokesman Coun Paul Marrow said: “I think this masterplan needs seriously looking at because of its impact on traffic.”

How to share your views

Residents can view the information boards summarising the proposals and complete a survey at www.blackburn.gov.uk/NEBlackburn.They are also available to view at Blackburn Market until Monday, 9 June excluding Monday May 19 when drop-in event will be held from 3pm to 7:30pm at St Gabriel’s Church Hall, Church Walk, Blackburn, BB1.

The public consultation will remain open until 5pm on Monday June 9. All feedback will be reviewed for a final masterplan by the end of the year to be put before Blackburn with Darwen Council’s executive board for approval.