Wain Homes' plans to redevelop a former paper mill in Blackburn into homes has taken a significant step forward, with the submission of a planning application.

Wain Homes (North West) wants to build 181 homes and a link road on land to the south of Livesey Branch Road, which is the site of the former Sappi Works. The mill closed in 2008 and was later demolished.

What would the houses be like?

The builds would be predominantly two storeys in height, with a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes. A variety of house types are proposed which include detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartment units. They range in size from the Oakmere apartment at 613 sq ft to the Woodmount detached house at 1,518 sq ft.

A planning statement to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council says that the layout design is to create a development that merges with the existing residential areas, has the canal as a key feature, and takes primary vehicular and pedestrian access to the site off Livesey Branch Road.

An idea of the street scenes at the Wain Homes development, Blackburn | Wainhomes/BwD Council

It states: “The proposed development features a well-planned loop for safe circulation throughout the site. The proposed development achieves a density of 41 dwellings per hectare. The canal is a key feature and the proposed development considers the preservation and enhancement of long-range views, particularly properties facing east towards it.”

Wain Homes say: “The proposed development will not only remediate and regenerate vacant land but also create an attractive living environment for the new residents...The proposed development will be an asset to the area, both in terms of meeting the housing needs of the community and enhancing the character of the immediate locality.”

They add: “The development will be sympathetic to the natural environment, supporting the retention of existing landscape features such as the tree belts, woodland and ecological features. These features have been incorporated into the design, aligning roads and development parcels with on-site landscaping features.”

Wider masterplan

Earlier this year, the housebuilder agreed to acquire part of the scheme from Black Pearl Partners, and the lodged plans form the second phase of a wider masterplan for the site. The first 95 properties under the masterplan already have outline planning permission, and construction is underway.

Blackburn with Darwen Council's Planning Committee will review the plans in coming weeks.