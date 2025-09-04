Police investigating a double fatal collision in Clayton-le-Woods have released new CCTV footage as they appeal for potential witnesses to come forward.

A BMW 1000XR motorbike collided with two pedestrians on Preston Road (A6), at the junction with Cloverfield, just after 10.30pm on Thursday, August 7.

Police investigating a double fatal collision in Clayton-le-Woods have released new CCTV footage as they appeal for potential witnesses to come forward | Lancashire Police

A second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries.

Detectives have now shared footage of a vehicle they believe may have been in the area at the time.

Officers stressed that the vehicle was not involved in the collision, but that the occupants could have seen the motorbike in the moments before the tragedy.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We want to make it really clear that the vehicle was not involved in the collision, but the occupants could have witnessed the collision or the motorbike prior to the collision.”

“If the vehicle in the footage is yours, or you know someone who has this vehicle and may have been travelling in the area, please let us know.

“You are not in any trouble, and we solely want to speak with you as potential witnesses.”

Lyndon Wright, 68, died after he was struck by a motorcyclist in Preston Road | Lancashire Police

Three men – a 53-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old from Middlewich and a 46-year-old from Congleton – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle, or who may be able to help, should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1510 of August 7.