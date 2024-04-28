Meet your award-winning Preston beauticians
If you’re after an award winning beauty therapist then look no further than Preston which boasts quite a few of them!
From ranking among the top 100 beauty influencers in the UK, to winning makeup artist of the year for the North West, meet the Preston beauticians paving the way to success.
Imogen Southwood
Preston-based lash artist Imogen Southwood has taken her passion for lashes and training to the next level by opening her own lash and brow product supplies shop next door to her other shop!
She opened her second shop - iLASHEDPRO, beside her 5-star iLashed Academy at 463, Blackpool Road in Preston earlier this year.
Imogen who ranks among the top 100 beauty influencers in the UK was also named as young entrepreneur of the year in 2023.
She was selected from almost 1,500 nominations and entries as a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur category at the EVAs (Enterprise Vision Awards). Having gained a loyal clientele over the years, she identified a gap in the market for a specialised supply shop that not only offers professional quality products but also provides expert advice and personalised recommendations.
Cerys Lawton
Brow artist Cerys Lawton, who owns Angel & Co which is based on Blackpool Road in Preston was awarded second place for the Best Brow Wax and Tint of The Year under 2 years’ International Award at The Brow Awards in 2023.
She submitted pictures of her work on The Brow Awards website which was blind judged on multiple things such as how even both brows are, and was then selected to attend the awards at Eastside Rooms Marriott, Birmingham in September 2023.
As well as a brow wax and tint, brow lamination, hybrid brows (eyebrow colouring), a lash lift and tint (LVL), dermaplaning are all available by Cerys, with the hope of extending into semi permanent makeup treatments in the near future. Zsanett Peter Zsanett Peter who beat cancer has won the makeup artist of the year award 2024, placing her in the top 10 in the north west.
The 33-year-old who runs Make Up by Zsanett, won the highly coveted accolade at the English Hair and Beauty Awards by Oceanic Events. The awards which were held at a black-tie ceremony last month at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, are considered one of the most prestigous in the hair and beauty industry, celebrate rising and well-established stars that make a difference in the industry. She has now been shortlisted in the top 10 for the UK’s Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards which will take place in July.
Reena Parekh
Reena Parekh who started her business as a small brow bar in a shopping centre has won semi-permanent makeup specialist of the year for the North West.
The 44-year-old who runs M:ask Beauty, 79 Lytham Road, Preston, was awarded the prestigious title at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
Established in 2010 at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston, M:ask Beauty made waves as the city's inaugural brow bar, swiftly gaining acclaim among local professionals for its innovative eyebrow threading, lashes, lasers and beauty maintenance services. Following this award she has now been shortlisted in the top 10 for the UK’s Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 to be held at the Radison Blu Hotel in July.
