Meet your award-winning Preston beauticians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you’re after an award winning beauty therapist then look no further than Preston which boasts quite a few of them!

From top left: Imogen Southwood, Reena Parekh, Zsanett Peter and Cerys Lawton.

From ranking among the top 100 beauty influencers in the UK, to winning makeup artist of the year for the North West, meet the Preston beauticians paving the way to success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen Southwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Southwood.

Preston-based lash artist Imogen Southwood has taken her passion for lashes and training to the next level by opening her own lash and brow product supplies shop next door to her other shop!

She opened her second shop - iLASHEDPRO, beside her 5-star iLashed Academy at 463, Blackpool Road in Preston earlier this year.

Imogen who ranks among the top 100 beauty influencers in the UK was also named as young entrepreneur of the year in 2023.

She was selected from almost 1,500 nominations and entries as a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur category at the EVAs (Enterprise Vision Awards). Having gained a loyal clientele over the years, she identified a gap in the market for a specialised supply shop that not only offers professional quality products but also provides expert advice and personalised recommendations.

Cerys Lawton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cerys Lawton.

Brow artist Cerys Lawton, who owns Angel & Co which is based on Blackpool Road in Preston was awarded second place for the Best Brow Wax and Tint of The Year under 2 years’ International Award at The Brow Awards in 2023.

She submitted pictures of her work on The Brow Awards website which was blind judged on multiple things such as how even both brows are, and was then selected to attend the awards at Eastside Rooms Marriott, Birmingham in September 2023.

As well as a brow wax and tint, brow lamination, hybrid brows (eyebrow colouring), a lash lift and tint (LVL), dermaplaning are all available by Cerys, with the hope of extending into semi permanent makeup treatments in the near future. Zsanett Peter Zsanett Peter who beat cancer has won the makeup artist of the year award 2024, placing her in the top 10 in the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zsanett Peter.

The 33-year-old who runs Make Up by Zsanett, won the highly coveted accolade at the English Hair and Beauty Awards by Oceanic Events. The awards which were held at a black-tie ceremony last month at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, are considered one of the most prestigous in the hair and beauty industry, celebrate rising and well-established stars that make a difference in the industry. She has now been shortlisted in the top 10 for the UK’s Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards which will take place in July.

Reena Parekh

Reena Parekh.

Reena Parekh who started her business as a small brow bar in a shopping centre has won semi-permanent makeup specialist of the year for the North West.

The 44-year-old who runs M:ask Beauty, 79 Lytham Road, Preston, was awarded the prestigious title at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.