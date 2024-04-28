Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Leyland cafe has responded to a heartwarming review left by a customer.

The customer paid a heartwarming tribute to Annie's Kitchen in Leyland.

Col M left a review for Annie's Kitchen in Leyland on Restaurant Guru which helps people find the best restaurants, cafes, and bars in their area, saying stepping into the cafe is like ‘being wrapped in a warm, welcoming embrace’. Titling his kind-hearted review Annie's Kitchen, Leyland: A Taste of Home, he said: “Stepping into Annie's Kitchen in Leyland is like being wrapped in a warm, welcoming embrace.

“This traditional cafe, though humble in its setup, consistently delivers a culinary experience that reminds my boy of grandma's home-cooked meals.

“The secret to Annie's success lies in the high-quality ingredients she uses. Each dish, lovingly prepared, speaks volumes of her commitment to quality. (How she does it in that tiny kitchen amazes us).

“Her brilliant suppport team complements the dining experience with their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile, ensuring that nothing is too much trouble for any guest.”

He added that as a regular visitor with his son he is continually impressed by the fantastic value offered and every meal felt like a return to his dearly missed mum’s kitchen. “The prices are just right, and even if you were to attempt these dishes at home, replicating the quality and heartwarming touch of Annie's cooking would be a tall order.

“In my boy's words, the food here is "sublime". And I couldn't agree more. Thank you, Annie and team, for bringing a taste of home-cooked food to Leyland.

“We are already looking forward to our next visit as it is not just about enjoying great food but also experiencing the warmth of a family, where every meal feels like a return to my dearly missed mum’s kitchen.”

He signed off the review giving the food, service and atmosphere five stars.

The café which is owned by Annie Knagg serves up an array of breakfast and lunchtime treats alongside indoor and outdoor seating.

Upon reading the review Annie said: “This lovely warm hearted review has brought a tear to my eye. It really does make it all worth while to me and the the team.

“It's just so nice to read such meaningful and appreciative review and shows that the team’s hard work is recognised.