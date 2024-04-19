I beat cancer and now I've been named the best makeup artist in the north west
A Preston beautician who beat cancer has won the makeup artist of the year award 2024, placing her in the top 10 in the north west.
Zsanett Peter, 33, who runs, Make Up by Zsanett, won the highly coveted accolade at the English Hair and Beauty Awards by Oceanic Events.
The awards which were held at a black-tie ceremony on Sunday, April 7, at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, are considered one of the most prestigous in the hair and beauty industry, celebrate rising and well-established stars that make a difference in the industry.
Zsanett, who is home based and specialises in all types of makeup including bridal parties, prom and creative, said: "I did see the application for the award and I applied but I didn't think I would get to the top 10 so I just kind of left it to fate.
"I have never thought I could win an award like this! I was honestly speechless and froze the first few seconds and I couldn't believe they called my name. I have worked very hard for this in these last few years despite facing so many challenges.
“My friend Gabriella who was there with me has been a massive support and help during this competition. She's a brilliant video editor and director." The brow artist who carries out an array of treatments such as lamination, wax and tint, henna and airbrushed brows says her biggest passion has always been makeup."
However, the start of her makeup journey was anything but plain sailing, having been diagnosed with parotid cancer in 2011.
Zsanett added: "I found a cancerous lump behind my left ear. Because I had an operation and radiation treatment, I had a lot of time and started experimenting with makeup, with different products, and I found it to be my escape.
"When I was doing makeup I felt like time just flew by and the art of makeup helped me cope with whatever I had going on.” She has been doing makeup for over eight years and was also nominated for the award in 2020, alongside being part of the Liverpool Fashion Week makeup team in 2019.
She has now been shortlisted in the top 10 for the UK’s Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards. To vote for Zsanett in the Nations Hair and Beauty Awards which will take place in July click HERE.
