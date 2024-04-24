I started my brow bar in a shopping centre and now I have won semi-permanent makeup specialist of the year
A Preston beautician who started her business as a small brow bar in a shopping centre has won semi-permanent makeup specialist of the year for the North West.
Reena Parekh, 44, who runs M:ask Beauty, 79 Lytham Road, Preston, was awarded the prestigious title at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
For 12 years the awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.
They are separated into different chapters so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 1 recognising the very best from the North West of England.
This year’s event winners were announced at an elegant ceremony held at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Sunday April 7.
She said: “I simply did not believe it when my name was called out. What a privilege to win this amazing award.
“I am super overwhelmed with all the votes and support from all my fabulous clients, friends and family.
“I started my business in a tiny brow bar in St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston in 2010 with support from my husband Manish Parekh.
“Since then I have worked super hard in expanding the business in all fields of beauty, lasers and semipermanent makeup”
Like many businesses, Reena explains she struggled through the pandemic.
She added: “I knew I needed to work harder more then ever to get it back to scratch again and winning such a prestigious award has just been a dream come true.
“I want to extend my deepest thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey – my incredible clients, friends, and family who took the time to vote for me. Your trust and faith mean the world to me.”
Established in 2010 at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston, M:ask Beauty made waves as the city's inaugural brow bar, swiftly gaining acclaim among local professionals for its innovative eyebrow threading, lashes, lasers and beauty maintenance services.
The team comprises of carefully selected, seasoned beauty therapists and trained laser practitioners, all committed to upholding the highest standards of treatment and customer care.
Salon and clinic Director Reena Parekh leads the dedicated team bringing over two decades of experience in the beauty and aesthetic industry to their mission of delivering top-tier brows, beauty, and laser clinics to the residents of Preston.
Following this award she has now been shortlisted in the top 10 for the UK’s Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 to be held at the Radison Blu Hotel in July.
To vote for Reena click HERE.
