Preston beautician ranked among the top 100 beauty influencers opens second business
A Preston-based lash artist has taken her passion for lashes and training to the next level by opening her own lash and brow product supplies shop next door to her other shop!
Imogen Southwood has opened her second shop - iLASHEDPRO, beside her 5-star iLashed Academy at 463, Blackpool Road in Preston.
The store promises to be a one-stop destination for all things lash and brow related.
Winning numerous awards including being ranked among the top 100 beauty influencers in the UK, Imogen is known for her exceptional skills and dedication to her craft.
Having gained a loyal clientele over the years, she identified a gap in the market for a specialised supply shop that not only offers professional quality products but also provides expert advice and personalised recommendations.
Imogen told the Post: "Opening the shop is a dream come true for me.
"I've always been passionate about the product side of the business. Having an online presence is great, but now we also have a physical location where the local beauticians can drop in and buy the products without the need to order online.”
The store promises to be a one-stop destination for all things lash and brow and is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.