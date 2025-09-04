Abuzr Mirza Beg, from Burnley, died days after celebrating his 16th birthday when tragedy struck on an end of school visit to Lake Windermere.

Scientists from Lancashire have uncovered some troubling news about Lake Windermere.

Staff from the Freshwater Biological Association (FBA) and Lancaster University, carried out The Big Windermere Survey (BWS) in response to community concerns and gaps in traditional water quality monitoring.

BWS saw 350 citizen scientists collect more than 1,000 samples of water from Windermere and its wider catchment, during 10 sampling events spread across 2.5 years. Many of the 110 locations sampled had never previously been assessed for water quality.

E.coli and IE bacteria

The water samples were analysed for 15 key water quality parameters. The BWS report reveals that E. coli and IE bacteria were present, with concentrations highest in the summer months, at times when Windermere is especially popular for activities such as bathing and watersports. Based on the report data, concentrations of bacteria in the Northwest, Northeast and Southwest areas of the lake in summer were only consistent with standards for ‘Poor’ bathing water quality.

The elevated bacterial concentrations in summer are particularly concerning as they indicate an increased risk of gastro-intestinal illness if water is ingested.

In spring, autumn and winter seasons, lower concentrations of E. coli and IE were consistent with standards for ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’ bathing water quality across all areas of Windermere.

Escherichia coli and IE are two groups of bacteria found in human and animal faeces. These bacteria can enter water from many different sources, including releases of treated wastewater from water company and private infrastructure, untreated sewage, runoff from agricultural land that hosts livestock, or via inputs from wildlife and birds that live in and around wate

Phosphorus

All areas of Windermere were found to meet standards for ‘Moderate’ phosphorus status under UK legislation. This indicates that concentrations of phosphorus within the lake were higher than those required to meet the default target of ‘Good’ phosphorus status under this legislation.

Phosphorus primarily enters lakes through discharges of wastewater and runoff from agricultural or forestry land that has received inputs of phosphorus, such as from fertilisers. Elevated concentrations of phosphorus are of concern because they can trigger the process of eutrophication, resulting in negative changes within lakes. These changes include increased risks of cyanobacterial (blue-green algal) blooms, and decreases in dissolved oxygen concentrations in water that can threaten fish and other organisms living in lakes.

Wider area

Beyond Windermere itself, the BWS also offers detailed insights into the water quality of rivers and other lakes across the wider Leven catchment. Hotspots for the concentrations of phosphorus or bacteria are revealed around Windermere’s shoreline at Waterhead, Millerground, Bowness Bay, Belle Isle, Mitchell Wyke Bay, southwestern shore sites, and near the River Leven outflow. Streams and rivers including Stock Ghyll, Black Beck, Mill Beck, Wilfin Beck and locations along the River Rothay also showed elevated concentrations of phosphorus or bacteria.

Call to improve water quality

Simon Johnson, Executive Director, of The Freshwater Biological Association, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who have given thousands of hours of their time to gather the scientific data in this report. The evidence is clear and must lead to decisive action to improve water quality. We must all work together to transform the future of Windermere and deliver a cleaner, healthier and safer waterbody for all life to thrive.

“Windermere is home to a number of rare and increasingly threatened freshwater species including Arctic charr. Without decisive action to improve water quality, this species and potentially many more will face a steady and devastating decline. “We hope these findings will not only advance scientific understanding of Windermere’s water quality but also play a pivotal role in shaping future strategies to protect and enhance the health of the lake and its surrounding catchment.”

Dr Ben Surridge, a Senior Lecturer at Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University, said:“The Big Windermere Survey is a unique collaboration between professional scientists and members of various communities with an interest in the water quality of Windermere and its catchment. This collaboration has generated an unprecedented dataset which offers new insights into the spatial and temporal patterns of water quality in Windermere, built on exactly the same robust, scientific approaches used in water quality research.

“We look forward to working with partners within the catchment to ensure that evidence generated by the Big Windermere Survey informs action that leads to real improvement in the water quality of this iconic lake.”