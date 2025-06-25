Lake District cruise in top 10 of the UK’s favourite attractions

Windermere Lake Cruises has once again maintained its position within the top 10 of the UK’s most popular paid for attractions, in survey results from VisitEngland.

The annual survey gathers information from over 1,000 of England’s paid for visitor attractions, providing an insight into consumer trends.

Windermere Lake Cruises has shown it remains a hot contender for holiday makers and day trippers, enjoying a high ranking alongside the likes of the Tower of London.

Despite overall visitor numbers being 20% down on pre pandemic figures, the attraction has held strong and remained a popular choice for visitors to Cumbria and indeed the North-West – securing second place in the most popular attractions in the North-West of England.

Swift on Windermere

Commenting on the success, Sales and Marketing Director, Jennifer Cormack said: "Despite overall numbers still lagging behind that of pre-pandemic, I’m delighted to see that Windermere Lake Cruises still remains one of England’s most popular paid for attractions. We understand that with the world in turmoil, people’s budgets are stretched and so it’s humbling to see that despite everything, visitors to the area are still choosing to spend their money with us.

“It’s testament to the enduring popularity of Windermere and our cruises. Not only do passengers with us get to see the spectacular scenery that surrounds the lake, but we also call in at piers that connect to some of the area’s best attractions such as Wray, Windermere Jetty Museum, Lakes Aquarium and Lakeside & Haverthwaite Railway to name a few.”

Windermere Lake Cruises not only offers leisure cruises during the daytime, but throughout June, July and August the company also runs evening Buffet Cruises out of Bowness. In the summer season, visitors can also utilise Windermere Lake Cruises “Cross Lakes Shuttle” service which runs from Bowness to the western side of the lake for onward connections to Hawkshead and beyond.