Leading Lake District Hotel launches state-of-the-art Wellness Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new state-of-the-art Wellness Club has launched at The Ro Hotel in Bowness-on-Windermere, offering luxury facilities for hotel guests, visitors and locals in the heart of the World Heritage Destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to provide a relaxing and inviting atmosphere for those who want to exercise, unwind and rejuvenate, the Hydro Wellness Club offers all of this in one place.

Amongst the facilities is a state-of-the-art TechnoGym where equipment includes cardio machines and free weights, all in a setting that offers stunning lake views over Windermere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel’s new pool hall creates a sense of serenity with muted colours, relaxing areas with comfortable loungers, a heated pool and a hot tub.

Ro Hotel poolside

Away from the pool and gym is the main relaxation area, a dedicated space to cool down, reflect and recharge, while enjoying a selection of refreshments designed to hydrate and restore.

In addition to the main facilities is the added indulgence of new treatment rooms where a range of therapies are carried out by the hotel’s highly experienced therapists.

Working with TEMPLESPA, treatments range from tension-relieving massages to revitalising facials. There is something for everyone, whether it’s for recovery from injury, stress reduction, detoxification or to simply relax. Treatments cost from £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All facilities are open to hotel guests on a complimentary basis (spa treatments payable individually), while for day visitors and locals there are day passes and memberships.

Ro relaxation room

Affordable memberships start from as little as £27 per month (based on a 12-month off-peak membership) or purchase a two-hour Wellness Pass which allows full access to all the facilities from just £20.

Alternatively for a day of total relaxation and indulgence, purchase one of the spa day packages which feature add-ons such as afternoon tea, prosecco and a treatment. Spa Day packages cost from £50.

Commenting on the launch, hotel manager, Adam Washbrook said: “We’re excited to be extending our offering to guests and day visitors with the launch of these new facilities. We’ve developed our offering in such a way that we’re not only appealing to tourists but also offering valuable facilities for locals to relax, reach their fitness goals or have a fun day ‘in’ with friends and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ro Hotel is steeped in spa and wellness history having originally opened in 1881 as the Windermere Hydropathic Establishment. Having made a name for itself as ‘The Hydro’ the property began offering spa breaks and water cures for Victorian travellers who were attracted by its wellness offerings, reaching the venue via the UK’s new railway network.

Following WWI when the property was requisitioned as a hospital; and then as a boys’ boarding school during World War II, the building fell into disrepair before once again returning to its former glory in 2021 when it re-opened to the public as a luxury hotel, following a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

For more information and to book visit therohotel.com