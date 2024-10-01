Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Bamber Bridge which left a woman in a “critical condition”.

Police were called to a collision on Station Road at the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields at around 8pm on Sunday.

A pedestrian was on a crossing when she was struck by a car travelling north.

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Bamber Bridge | Google

The pedestrian - a woman in her 30s from Bamber Bridge - was left with “serious injuries”.

She remained in a “critical condition” in hospital on Tuesday.

The car, a dark grey Toyota Prius, did not stop at the scene. Officers said “efforts are ongoing to trace the vehicle”.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17 from Bamber Bridge, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 53-year-old man was also arrested on Monday as part of the investigation.

They all remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

Det Chief Insp Jill Riley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A woman remains very poorly in hospital as a result of this collision, and I would ask anyone who has any footage which could assist or who has any information about the car or who may have been driving, to get in touch with us

“I have a team of officers and staff making enquiries to try and establish exactly what has happened and to find those responsible.”

Officers appealed to anyone with footage from the area between 7.40 and 7.55pm on Sunday to come forward.

Detectives also wanted to speak to anyone who saw the car, registration FY62 MXC, before the collision or people with information about the occupants or the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1163 of September 29.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestopperscan also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.