Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two boys are in custody after a woman in her 30s was critically injured in a hit and run in Bamber Bridge yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, shortly before 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, from Bamber Bridge, was on the pedestrian crossing when she was struck by a car travelling north. She was left with serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said two boys aged 16 and 17, from Bamber Bridge, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, in Bamber Bridge shortly before 8pm | Google

Hit and run

The car, a dark grey Toyota Prius, did not stop at the scene and Lancashire Police said efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and its driver.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also want to speak to anyone who saw the car before or after the collision or anyone with information about who was in the car or the whereabouts of the vehicle, registration FY62 MXC.

“Two boys aged 16 and 17 from Bamber Bridge have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: “This is an absolutely appalling incident which has left a woman very poorly in hospital. First and foremost, my thoughts today are with her loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A major investigation is underway, and I have a team of officers and staff making enquiries to try and establish exactly what has happened and to find those responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any footage which could assist or who has any information about the car or who may have been driving, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting log 1163 of September 29. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on[email protected]

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.