Pictures show damage to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate following ram raid

New photos taken of the iconic Whittles Jewellers in Preston show the damage caused by a ram raid yesterday.

Lancashire Police were called at around 5.30pm yesterday to reports that a van had been driven into the front of Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate.

The incident caused extensive damage to the popular jewellery store but fortunately no-one was injured, and nothing was stolen.

In pictures today captured by the Lancashire Post, the store’s window which previously displayed Rolex watches is clearly borderd up, having been smashed in by the van.

Inside the jewellery store - which recently announced it was temporarily closing to allow for a rebranding - broken glass can be seen scatted across the floor in aftermath of the incident.

Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday. | Neil Cross

Today a 38-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a breath test and assault on police. He remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log 0980 of September 30.

First founded 162 years ago, Whittles Jewellers has been a staple on Preston’s high street for years and last week it announced it was to rebrand for the first time.

When the store opens again in October it will be known as Loupe, part of the Beaverbrooks group, which acquired Whittles in November 2020.