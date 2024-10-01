Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An international manhunt has been launched for Thomas Dures who is wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby’a murder in Lancashire.

What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road in Ormskirk at around 12.05am on July 29, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Matthew Daulby died after being stabbed during an altercation | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Has anyone been jailed?

Henry Houghton, 19, of Scarisbrick, denied murder but was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court in March.

He was told he must serve at least 20 years.

A second man was cleared of the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Houghton was found guilty of Matthew’s murder in Ormskirk | Lancashire Police

Who are the police trying to find?

Lancashire Police still want to speak to Thomas Dures, 21, as part of their investigation.

Earlier this year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that led to the arrest of Dures.

On August 19, police confirmed the £10,000 reward had been matched by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reward is for “information leading to the arrest of Thomas Dures”.

It is only available to people who pass on information exclusively to Crimestoppers, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £20k reward has been offered to trace Thomas Dures | Lancashire Police

Where could Dures be?

Lancashire Police on Tuesday confirmed they had “widened their net to Spain”.

They urged anyone living in or visiting the country to be on the lookout for Dures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Matthew’s parents said?

Matthew's parents Angela and Gary said: “Matthew was tragically taken from us on July 29 – the victim of a knife crime. To lose Matthew in these circumstances is incomprehensible and something that we just can’t fathom and work out.

“We ask ourselves every day; ‘why?’. Why did this happen? Matthew left the house after a normal Friday night evening meal with his girlfriend - excited to go on his holiday – and didn’t come home. And we still don’t know why.

“We really need the public’s help to find Thomas Dures. Someone out there will know where he is. We’re just stuck in limbo as a family. We urge someone out there please, please help our family to locate Thomas Dures. We can then try to adapt to our new life without Matthew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on.

“Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there and knows we want to speak to him.

“While I believe it is high time Dures does the right thing and hands himself in, I still have officers in the UK and our National Crime Agency/ Interpol colleagues searching for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of those searches, I am asking for the public in Spain to get in contact with Crimestoppers if they see Dures or have information on his whereabouts.

“I want to make it clear that unusually the public only need to provide information that leads to Dures’ arrest.”

An international manhunt has been launched for Thomas Dures | Lancashire Police

What has the National Crime Agency said?

Neil Keeping, NCA Regional Manager in Spain, said: “Dures has known links to Spain and could be living anywhere in the country. We are therefore appealing to people who reside in Spain and visiting holidaymakers to come forward with any information relating to his whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been over a year since Matthew Daulby’s life was taken in tragic circumstances, and we are actively working with our partners here in Spain to locate Dures, who may be able to assist Lancashire Police detectives with their ongoing investigation.”

What have Crimestoppers said?

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We know it can be difficult to give information directly to the police, especially when it involves dangerous criminals.

“This is why Crimestoppers exists as we guarantee you stay 100% anonymous when you pass on what you know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are here 24/7 via our website or by calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. For anyone in Spain who knows of Thomas Dures whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers via our website Crimestoppers-uk.org.”