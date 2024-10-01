'Hot' suspect Robert Rimmer with links to Blackpool still wanted by Humberside Police nearly two years on
Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.
He is originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne but he has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool. He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.
The original mugshot of the 39-year-old who has been on the run since December 2022, sent women and men into a frenzy with his good looks.
The first appeal was swamped with hundreds of comments from admirers hoping to catch him before police after seeing his mugshot.
Uploading a smouldering mugshot of the bearded, tattooed and muscle-bound Rimmer in a tight-fitting grey Nike T-shirt for the second time in December in a renewed appeal was also met with a similar response, with many saying they would help the police look.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said they are still looking for him.
They said: “Our wanted appeal is still active anybody with any information can contact us on 101 or via crimestoppers.”