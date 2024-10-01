Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘hot’ suspect is still wanted by police after managing to evade them for nearly two years.

Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen him? | Humberside Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne but he has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool. He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.

The original mugshot of the 39-year-old who has been on the run since December 2022, sent women and men into a frenzy with his good looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first appeal was swamped with hundreds of comments from admirers hoping to catch him before police after seeing his mugshot.

Uploading a smouldering mugshot of the bearded, tattooed and muscle-bound Rimmer in a tight-fitting grey Nike T-shirt for the second time in December in a renewed appeal was also met with a similar response, with many saying they would help the police look.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said they are still looking for him.

They said: “Our wanted appeal is still active anybody with any information can contact us on 101 or via crimestoppers.”