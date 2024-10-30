A Lancashire business has invested £500,000 in a landmark packaging test centre - so your products arrive how they should.

Castle Industrial have opened one of the UK’s most comprehensive static packaging test centres in Carnforth. The state-of-the-art centre hosts an array of testing equipment that can help customers ensure their products are packaged and transported in a cost-effective and safe manner.

The test centre puts Castle Industrial’s operation on the map on a global scale as there are only a few packaging companies in the world who have the same level of technology that Castle Industrial now possess all under one roof.

Among the machinery added to the test centre is:

- Acceleration bench – to stress test pallets against conditions they will face during transportation

- Tilt vibration bench – to ensure pallets are packaged correctly and in the most efficient way possible

- Fully automated wrapper – this handles all aspects of wrapping with no human interaction.

Real-time data and live testing will play a vital role in the new test centre, helping to display the effect of changes to the overall load of pallets, helping businesses optimise their packaging and logistics solutions.

Callum James, Director at Castle Industrial said: "The recent investment in this innovative testing centre reflects a strong commitment to offering customers real-time, data-driven insights to optimise their packaging processes.

“With load stability remaining a top priority, this facility will serve as a dedicated space for our experts to conduct live testing, further solidifying our reputation as theleading authority on packaging efficiency. Our pledge to every customer is to optimise pallet load stability, reduce cost and reduce plastic using accurate world class market leading testing equipment.”

In recent years, the company have gone from strength to strength, with Castle Industrial’s turnover increasing by 75 per cent in the last three years, from £12 million in 2020 to £21 million in 2023 – and now the business is looking to capitalise on that growth and open up avenues into new partnerships with a global customer base.

Castle Industrial already have the likes of Ikea, EDF Energy and L'Oréal utilising their services, and the investment in the test centre is set to draw in more large-scale calibre customers from across the UK.

The new test centre enables businesses to test their packaging at source, rather than needing to do this at their facility, leading to no downtime or disruption to their operations.