A manufacturer and supplier of bridal and communion wear - whose site was opened by a member of the Royal Family - has ceased trading and entered administration.

Linzi Jay was established in 1995 and supplied bridal accessories, bridesmaids dresses and communion wear to retailers in the UK, Europe and worldwide. The company operated from a 10,000 sq ft warehouse in Hurstwood Court, Duttons Way, which was opened by Princess Anne in 2004 - as well as a manufacturing facility in Lincolnshire.

It operated with 12 employees and had annual turnover of £656,000 in the year ending September 30.

The LJ Group base in Hurstwood Court, Duttons Way, Blackburn | google

Mike Dillon and Rochelle Schofield of Leonard Curtis were appointed Joint Administrators of Linzi Jay Ltd on October 15. The company ceased trading prior to the appointment of administrators, and it is believed that all staff were made redundant.

The joint administrators said they are actively talking to interested parties in an attempt to maintain a continuous supply of products for existing customers.