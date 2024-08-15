'It's a sad day for Preston' - Post readers react to news of Lathams bakery going into liquidation
The Post announced yesterday that Lathams of Broughton, which has been operating since 1970, has filed for insolvency and is set to go into liquidation.
The news was met with shock and sadness by staff and customers of the firm which employs more than 80 people.
Many readers paid tribute by recalling fond memories of the business.
While many said they would miss their favourite coffee renoir treat - and there was ‘nothing like a Latham’s cake’, one called their steak and kidney pies the best she ever tasted.
One person added that it was a ‘sad day for Preston’, while another said that so many of their family celebrations included Latham’s desserts.
Some were hopeful that someone could step in and save the business.
The Latham family also said they were saddened by the news.
They said: “Sadly both Mr and Mrs Latham have passed away in the last year and would have been saddened to hear of its demise, but happy that so many customers and staff have fond memories of their products.”
A virtual meeting of creditors is to be held at on Friday, August 23, at 11.30am for the purpose of creditors to decide on the nomination of a liquidator.
