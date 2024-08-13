Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston haulage firm with more than 130 staff has gone into administration.

H. Parkinson Haulage (HPH) - one of the UK’s leading privately owned haulage and distribution companies - have appointed administrators FRP Advisory to try and rescue the business.

Administrators David Acland and Lila Thomas from FRP’s office in Preston’s Winckley Square were appointed to H.Parkinson Haulage Limited, a subsidiary of the HPH Group, on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HPH had a licence for 85 HGVs and 160 trailers when it entered into administration and employed around 130 staff at its various sites around Preston, South Ribble and Chorley.

Many of HPH’s local staff - including around 80 drivers, 20 warehouse workers and 25 office staff - face redundancy, however some will continue to be employed by the parent group.

HPH had a licence for 85 HGVs and 160 trailers when it entered into administration and employed around 130 staff at its various sites around Preston, South Ribble and Chorley. | HPH

In a statement to the Post, a spokesperson for FRP said: “Due to unsustainable financial pressure, including property rents and insurance costs, it has unfortunately become unviable for the Company to continue trading.

“Administrators have begun the process of realising the Company’s assets. Some employees will continue to be employed by the HPH Group while FRP is supporting the rest with making claims through the statutory redundancy scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Acland, partner at FRP, added: “After 67 years of trading, it is unfortunate that shifting market conditions have led to H.Parkinson Haulage having to close down.

“Our focus now is on helping staff to access the support they need and making claims through the Redundancy Payments Service.”

Over 65 years, the haulage firm has expanded its footprint across Lancashire and the UK with sites in Walton-le-Dale, Fulwood, Walton Summit, Leyland, Chorley and Milton Keynes. | HPH

HLH was founded in Preston by Harry Parkinson in 1953 and its distinctive green and white lorries are a familiar sight on roads and motorways around Britain.

The business is still owned by the Parkinson family with Harry’s son Chris, 66, taking over the business following his father’s retirement in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 65 years, the haulage firm has expanded its footprint across Lancashire and the UK with sites in Walton-le-Dale, Fulwood, Walton Summit, Leyland, Chorley and Milton Keynes.

What happens next?

Once in administration, a company can continue to trade. But daily management and control passes from the directors to the appointed administrator.

Within 8 weeks it is the administrators’ role to formulate administration proposals. Creditors are then asked to vote to approve the administrators’ proposals.

If the administration involves a sale of all or part of the company’s business, the proceeds (after the costs of the procedure) will be distributed to creditors in a statutory order of priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HLH was founded in Preston by Harry Parkinson in 1953 and its distinctive green and white lorries are a familiar sight on roads and motorways around Britain. The business is still owned by the Parkinson family. | HPH

Depending on the administration proposals the company will be either:

- rescued and passed back to the directors

- put into liquidation

- dissolved if the administrator was only able to distribute funds to secured and/or preferential creditors

HPH was approached for comment.