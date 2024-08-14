I went to get the famous coffee renoir from Lathams of Broughton - as bakery announces insolvency
The firm, which employs more than 80 people and which has been trading since the 1970s, has filed for insolvency and is set to go into liquidation.
The news has shocked fans of it’s treats, and one product is being mentioned more than most - the coffee renoir.
Founder Gwen Latham, who died earlier this year aged 94 - created the original dessert, allegedly after a customer asked her to recreate a dish he’d had on holiday.
The coffee renior was born, consisting of a choux ring filled with Lathams homemade crème patisserie and freshly whipped cream finished with a special coffee icing sprinkled with flake almonds. It’s now sold across Lancashire and further afield in Latham’s shops, Booths, and many restaurants and cafes.
I nipped out to my local Latham’s shop to get hold of one and to see whether it’s still as good as I remember.....
