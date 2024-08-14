Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been announced that Latham’s of Broughton - the Preston cake institution - is facing an uncertain future.

The firm, which employs more than 80 people and which has been trading since the 1970s, has filed for insolvency and is set to go into liquidation.

The news has shocked fans of it’s treats, and one product is being mentioned more than most - the coffee renoir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder Gwen Latham, who died earlier this year aged 94 - created the original dessert, allegedly after a customer asked her to recreate a dish he’d had on holiday.

The coffee renior was born, consisting of a choux ring filled with Lathams homemade crème patisserie and freshly whipped cream finished with a special coffee icing sprinkled with flake almonds. It’s now sold across Lancashire and further afield in Latham’s shops, Booths, and many restaurants and cafes.

I nipped out to my local Latham’s shop to get hold of one and to see whether it’s still as good as I remember.....