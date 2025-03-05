An ‘explosive’ new dating show is about to hit our screens - and you might recognise one of the contestants.

Preston barber Danny Andrews - who is known worldwide for his Fish and Rice Cakes meme - is one of six singles putting themselves forward to take part in the Love Triangle experiment, which will see them choose between two potential matches - while living with them both.

The show, which has been created the team behind the hugely popular dating show ‘Married at First Sight: Australia’, aired on E4 for the first time last year and was a huge hit with viewers.

Now it’s back - the second series airs on Channel 4 on Monday, March 10 at 9pm. New episodes will air Monday to Wednesday each week in the same time slot.

Danny Andrews, Love Triangle | Channel 4

What’s it all about?

The premise of the show is simple, but leads to complications. There are six ‘pickers’ who all face a dilemma - pick someone who ticks their usual boxes or choose someone who’s more what they need. The singles must select just one of two expertly-picked options that reflect these wants and needs, based only on text conversations - without ever setting eyes on them. What’s more, once they have made a choice they’ll meet for the first time on a blind date and then immediately move in together straight away to fast-track their relationship. But just as they’re settling in with their new love interests, the suitors they rejected will make a dramatic and unexpected appearance.

“It was really, really tough”

Danny has previously been on First Dates twice, and also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, where he wined and dined former Coronation Street star Helen Flanaghan. He said: “I’m 35 and I just find meeting someone day-to-day now isn’t the norm. I feel that dating apps are not for me either. I have a crazy tick list in my head and I’m judging someone off a flat photograph, and I don’t think you can get a vibe or essence from a picture. So, I thought I’d apply for this show.”

He added: “I’ve done little dating shows before, but nothing compared to this. I had no phone, no contact with the outside world, and I had to live with one girl for two weeks, another girl for two weeks, and then them both for two weeks. It was really hard, really tough. I know it sounds very extreme but it’s true, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. It wasn’t plain sailing. This was so intense and I totally under-estimated it. It’ll definitely be the last one I ever do, but it was an experience!”