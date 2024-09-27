Preston's Fish and Rice Cakes Guy is face of new Tesco Meal Deal campaign
The 34-year-old who lives in Fulwood went viral after appearing on BBC Three’s Baby Face Body Builders documentary in 2007 at 16, explaining his stringent fish and a rice cake diet for an upcoming bodybuilding competition.
He’s since reclaimed the title he once hated and has made it big on social media channels again - hoping to finally make some cash out of the meme.
Now he’s been chosen to star in a new TV advert for Tesco’s Meal Deals. The 'Your Best Combo, Made Better’ campaign sees fans from all walks of life stating why their combination is the best. Danny can be seen interrupting his workout to tell viewers: “What you need is a chicken salad, a Ufit (protein drink) and an egg pot.”
On Instagram he wrote: “So I was given the opportunity to do a Tesco advert. It’s for their meal deals, hopefully the next one I do is for my ricecakes.”
A Tesco spokesperson said:“The Tesco Meal Deal is hugely popular with our customers, and we wanted to let them know that we have made it even better by improving quality and introducing even more new options.
“Everyone has their favourite Meal Deal combo, including office workers grabbing their lunch, bargain hunters strategising to get the most value possible, and gym enthusiasts looking to maximise their protein intake. Who better to represent the gym-goers than viral bodybuilder, Danny Andrews?”
Rice cakes
Earlier this year Danny launched his own range of high-protein rice cakes. They are available now in both white and milk chocolate flavours containing 15g protein per cake.
