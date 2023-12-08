You probably know Preston barber Danny Andrews without realising it.

At the tender age of 16, he became star of a BBC Three documentary called Baby Faced Bodybuilders.

In it he described his frugal diet and exercise routine, which has since gone viral on social media and has lead to him becoming known as the Fish and Rice Cakes Guy.

Bounce By The Ounce Guy Shaun Jackson (left) and Danny.

He’s described how hated the title, but now aged 34, he’s taken control of the name and is trying to monetise his viral fame by building a presence on social media app TikTok.

He said: “I’ve never done anything with that name, but then I was encouraged to go on TikTok and within hours of uploading a clip of me at the gym, I’d had 2.5m views.

"I used to despise the name, I hated it. I was 16 when the documentary was filmed and I had a camera put in my face and told to talk. I was awkward like a lot of kids are at that age.

"But now I’ve taken control of it, and I’m embracing it. I’m going to see if I can monetise it and make it work for me.”

Danny doesn't body build now, instead he trains for endurance events and running.

Bounce By The Ounce Guy

Danny’s videos show a mixture of him working out and his home life, and one reel shows another famous face from Preston – the Bounce By The Ounce Guy.

Famous for his facial expressions, this is ex-boxer Shaun Jackson, who was filmed dancing crazily at the Bounce By The Ounce event at Rumes Bar in Preston.

Danny said: “I went to a festival in Blackburn and everyone was having their photo taken with him because he’s got a funny face.

Danny on holiday.

"So me and my mates did too, and I kind of forgot that I’m Fish and Ricecakes Guy.

"When I put it on my Instagram, Ladbible picked it up and wrote that it was two worlds colliding.”

Maturing

Danny, who moved from Ulverston to Cottam 11 years ago, has run Danny's Barbershop in Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, for a decade.

He says people are surprised when view his reels.

He said: “People are commenting ‘have you seen him now?’