English tourism is a huge business, with the industry generating £71bn annually, employing some 2.6m people, and supporting over 200,000 small businesses up and down the country. And the case is the same in the Red Rose County - latest figures from Marketing Lancashire (ML) show a steady increase in the number of visitors and economic growth.

The latest ML annual STEAM report, which evaluates the volume and value of visitors to Lancashire, tracks the volume and value of tourism in the county. The latest figures (for the year 2023), show visitors to Lancashire rose to 66.7million, up by 2.8% on previous 2022 figures, and that the industry is worth £5.4bn, compared with £4.8bn in 2022.

Visitor numbers have recovered steadily over the past four years and are now only -3.0% below pre-Covid figures, while the report also reveals that 83 million visitor days were generated in 2023, bucking the slow recovery trend for day visitors typically seen across the rest of the UK since the Covid pandemic.

Lancashire’s visitor economy also supported a total of 57,311 Full-Time Equivalent jobs (FTEs) in 2023; an increase of 4.6% on the year before.

“We are pleased to see the number of visitors to Lancashire continue to grow and the number of visitor days increase by 1 million in 2023,” said Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director for Marketing Lancashire. “Lancashire is clearly showing a faster recovery from the impact of the pandemic on tourism.

“In the last year, we have seen new attractions and hotel openings, new restaurants and visitor experiences, so we would consider the sector to be relatively stable, despite the significant cost of living challenges faced by businesses and consumers.

“Alongside our district partners, we will continue to do everything in our power to support the sector and help grow new domestic and international visitors, with a specific focus on accessibility and sustainability; promoting Lancashire as a place that welcomes everyone and a destination that consistently offers good value days out and quality short breaks.”

