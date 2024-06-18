Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents were evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a “suspicious package” in Fulwood.

It is believed the package was found on Watling Street Road at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A police cordon was subsequently put in place and the public were urged to stay away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a “suspicious package” in Fulwood (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were also evacuated from their homes following the discovery.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.”

The bomb squad arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm and were spotted searching nearby gardens with sniffer dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed from Duchy Avenue down to Fulwood Hall Lane, with traffic said to be “chaotic” as motorists attempted to divert away from the area.

Residents were evacuated from their homes following the discovery (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

Officers thanked the public for their co-operation and said they would update them about the situation when they could.

Ozzi Singh Potiwal, a resident who lives nearby, said he was told the package was found in the back garden of a property.

“At first we were told it was a Second World War bomb, so we thought someone must have found it while doing some renovations,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

“But then we heard it was a suspicious package that someone had left there. The bomb squad is here to do a controlled explosion.

“I’m okay as I live on the next block so I just missed the barrier, so people are coming to my house to use the bathroom.”