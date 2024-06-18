Homes evacuated and cordon put in place as bomb disposal unit descends on Fulwood street
It is believed the package was found on Watling Street Road at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A police cordon was subsequently put in place and the public were urged to stay away from the scene.
Residents were also evacuated from their homes following the discovery.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.”
The bomb squad arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm and were spotted searching nearby gardens with sniffer dogs.
The road was closed from Duchy Avenue down to Fulwood Hall Lane, with traffic said to be “chaotic” as motorists attempted to divert away from the area.
Officers thanked the public for their co-operation and said they would update them about the situation when they could.
Ozzi Singh Potiwal, a resident who lives nearby, said he was told the package was found in the back garden of a property.
“At first we were told it was a Second World War bomb, so we thought someone must have found it while doing some renovations,” he said.
“But then we heard it was a suspicious package that someone had left there. The bomb squad is here to do a controlled explosion.
“I’m okay as I live on the next block so I just missed the barrier, so people are coming to my house to use the bathroom.”
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
